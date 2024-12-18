Open Menu

Industries Faces Challenges Due To Gas Shortage

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Industries faces challenges due to gas shortage

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Khawaja Yasir Qayyum on Wednesday said that industries faced challenges due to the shortage of gas supply.

He emphasized that providing necessary facilities to industrialists would not only boost industrial growth in the region but also create employment opportunities and improve the national treasury.

The president raised these concerns during the visit of Sui Gas Regional Manager Binyamin Shahid to the Chamber.

Addressing the gathering, Khawaja Yasir Qayyum highlighted that Sargodha had immense potential for industrial development, but the unavailability of basic utilities has driven entrepreneurs to shift their focus to other businesses.

He highlighted that Beco light industry was facing multiple challenges due to shortage of gas supply.

Responding to these concerns, Regional Manager Binyamin Shahid acknowledged the growing challenges and suggested that relocating the Beco industry to a dedicated zone could facilitate uninterrupted gas supply.

He stated, “It is not feasible to supply gas to scattered industrial units for 24 hours".

During the meeting, members raised various issues, including the unavailability of gas connections, increasing gas prices, disconnection of meters without prior notice for late bill payments, and low gas pressure.

Addressing these concerns, the Regional Manager explained that fixed taxes were imposed by OGRA, and any relief in this regard would require government intervention.

He assured that measures would be taken to resolve low-pressure issues and urged the Chamber to formally communicate their concerns to the government for potential improvements.

Related Topics

Shortage Sui Gas Visit Sargodha Chamber Gas Commerce Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakist ..

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out

48 minutes ago
 Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Spor ..

Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..

48 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Bu ..

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..

51 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education launches Specialised Trainin ..

Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week

52 minutes ago
 TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing resea ..

TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation

1 hour ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday

1 hour ago
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dub ..

Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai

1 hour ago
 EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to des ..

EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of National Cou ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional ..

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

4 hours ago
 Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan