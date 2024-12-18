Industries faces challenges due to gas shortage

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Khawaja Yasir Qayyum on Wednesday said that industries faced challenges due to the shortage of gas supply.

He emphasized that providing necessary facilities to industrialists would not only boost industrial growth in the region but also create employment opportunities and improve the national treasury.

The president raised these concerns during the visit of Sui Gas Regional Manager Binyamin Shahid to the Chamber.

Addressing the gathering, Khawaja Yasir Qayyum highlighted that Sargodha had immense potential for industrial development, but the unavailability of basic utilities has driven entrepreneurs to shift their focus to other businesses.

He highlighted that Beco light industry was facing multiple challenges due to shortage of gas supply.

Responding to these concerns, Regional Manager Binyamin Shahid acknowledged the growing challenges and suggested that relocating the Beco industry to a dedicated zone could facilitate uninterrupted gas supply.

He stated, “It is not feasible to supply gas to scattered industrial units for 24 hours".

During the meeting, members raised various issues, including the unavailability of gas connections, increasing gas prices, disconnection of meters without prior notice for late bill payments, and low gas pressure.

Addressing these concerns, the Regional Manager explained that fixed taxes were imposed by OGRA, and any relief in this regard would require government intervention.

He assured that measures would be taken to resolve low-pressure issues and urged the Chamber to formally communicate their concerns to the government for potential improvements.