Industries, factories allowed round the clock work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has decided to relax timings for Industries after improved situation of coronavirus pandemic.

According to a notification issued by the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab here on Wednesday, now all industries and factories would be allowed to work round the clock and seven days of the week.

Moreover, all businesses linked to the construction industry will also be able to work seven days of week.

All above businesses will be bound to follow SOPs devised by the health department and those businesses would immediately be shutdown which did not follow health protective measures against COVID-19.

The other restrictions imposed by the Punjab government wouldremain intact till further orders.