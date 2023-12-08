Industries’ HR officials interview students at Hunar Rozgar Mela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Officials from Human Resource wings of different big and small industries attended a ‘Hunar Rozgar’ Mela at Vocational Training Institute (VTI) in Kot Addu where they interviewed the passed out students for evaluation of their suitability for the jobs industries can offer.

Assistant commissioner Kot Addu Asghar Iqbal Leghari attended the event as special guest and appreciated the VTI officials for their efforts for placement of passed out VTI students in different industries to enable them earn livelihood with dignity.

He promised to try to resolve problems of VTI.

VTI principal Khalid Hameed said that the Mela was organized to enable students have an opportunity to interact with HR officials and inform them what they do and how they can be productive for their respective industries.

Notables of the city, businessmen, civil society representatives also attended the ceremony where VTI campus coordinator Incharge Safdar Iqbal gave them a briefing on different sections of VTI Kot Addu.