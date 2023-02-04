UrduPoint.com

Industries In KP Facing Financial Problems, Says Adnan Jalil

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Caretaker Minister for Industries and Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adnan Jalil Saturday said that the industries are facing financial problems and are running on old ways which have to be innovated

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club, the Caretaker Minister for Industries and Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adnan Jalil said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has severe financial problems and this, the target of 9 billion taxes was collected, 25 percent has been collected so far.

Adnan Jalil said that digitalization must be worked on in the Finance Department and compared to last year, the income of the business class has decreased by 80 percent. "We haven't got the offices yet, maybe we will get them on Monday next," Adnan Jalil replied to a question during his press conference.

He disclosed that 17 percent of factories have closed. He said he held meetings with the business community and steps would be taken to facilitate them accordingly.

