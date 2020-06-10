UrduPoint.com
Industries In KP To Generate 0.1 Million Employment: Abdul Karim Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Industries in KP to generate 0.1 million employment: Abdul Karim Khan

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan Wednesday said that the provincial government had formulated Industrial Policy 2020 and soon after the approval of the provincial cabinet to promote small industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said 20 million rupees would be given as loans according to Islamic method which would help Khyber Pakhtunkhwa towards success while next year it would also sell 200 MW power to industrialists at cheaper prices which would provide employment opportunities to 0. 1 million people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This he said during the inauguration ceremony of the Gadoon Industrial Estate Customer Help and Reference Center and Water Tech Pipe Fitting Factory . Chief Executive KP unregistered zone Javed Khattak, Manager unregistered zone Gadoon Amazy Faisal Hayat, Gadoon Industrial Association President Fazal Rahim Jadoon, Ajun Khan Jadoon, former Provincial Minister for food Haji Ghafoor Jadoon, Haji Gharib Shah Jadoon, Manager Asim Khan Jadoon Water Tech Pipe Fitting Factory and others were also present.

The special assistant said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the central government gave full permission to the province to generate electricity and give it to the industries.

He said that next year 200 more MW of electricity would be generated which would not only increase the income of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but help the industrialists. He said that the provincial government had formulated Industrial Policy 2020 and its implementation would start after the approval of the cabinet. This will not only help in the development of small industries but would also provide them loans of Rs 20 million. He further said that Gadoon Industrial Estate was an industrial cemetery and now due to better policies of the government industries have started to be setup in Gadoon.

A Water Tech Pipe Fitting Factory has been inaugurated which will provide employment opportunities to the locals. Javed Khattak, Chief Executive, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zone, said that for better incentives for industrialists in Gadoon Industrial Estate, a Customer Help Center has been setup for industrialists who work 24/7 to provide all facilities to industrialists under one roof. He said work on bypass road from Gadoon Industrial to Swabi Interchange will begin soon which will further help in reducing the time and distance.

