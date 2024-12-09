Industries Minister agrees with Surgical Industry Estate proposal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association has proposed the government to establish a separate industrial estate for the surgical industry, emphasizing that it is essential for meeting global standards.

A delegation led by Muhammad Zeeshan Tariq, Chairman of the Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association, met with Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, here on Monday.

The meeting held in the committee room of the Department of Industries and Commerce that discussed the issues of the surgical industry.

Chairman Zeeshan Tariq suggested the establishment of a separate industrial estate for the surgical industry and said that in order to meet international standards, a separate industrial estate for the surgical industry is indispensable.

According to the demand of the surgical industry, modern courses should be introduced for female workers. The members of the delegation demanded that the obstacles in the establishment of the proposed surgical city in Sialkot be removed soon.

The provincial minister, while agreeing with the delegation’s proposal to establish a separate industrial estate for the surgical industry, said that there is a huge scope for investment in the manufacturing sector of surgical instruments. A separate industrial estate is necessary to shift the surgical industry to one place. In consultation with the surgical industry, the TEVTA institution in Sialkot will be upgraded and courses will be created for female workers according to the needs of the industry, he added.