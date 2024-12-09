Open Menu

Industries Minister Agrees With Surgical Industry Estate Proposal

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Industries Minister agrees with Surgical Industry Estate proposal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association has proposed the government to establish a separate industrial estate for the surgical industry, emphasizing that it is essential for meeting global standards.

A delegation led by Muhammad Zeeshan Tariq, Chairman of the Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association, met with Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, here on Monday.

The meeting held in the committee room of the Department of Industries and Commerce that discussed the issues of the surgical industry.

Chairman Zeeshan Tariq suggested the establishment of a separate industrial estate for the surgical industry and said that in order to meet international standards, a separate industrial estate for the surgical industry is indispensable.

According to the demand of the surgical industry, modern courses should be introduced for female workers. The members of the delegation demanded that the obstacles in the establishment of the proposed surgical city in Sialkot be removed soon.

The provincial minister, while agreeing with the delegation’s proposal to establish a separate industrial estate for the surgical industry, said that there is a huge scope for investment in the manufacturing sector of surgical instruments. A separate industrial estate is necessary to shift the surgical industry to one place. In consultation with the surgical industry, the TEVTA institution in Sialkot will be upgraded and courses will be created for female workers according to the needs of the industry, he added.

Related Topics

Sialkot Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

36 minutes ago
 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clari ..

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..

47 minutes ago
 Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

56 minutes ago
 PM directs to expedite action against rioters in r ..

PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all forma ..

Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series

1 hour ago
 No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

1 hour ago
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in P ..

Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab

1 hour ago
 Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

5 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

12 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan