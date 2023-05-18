UrduPoint.com

Industries Minister Assures To Resolve Problems Of Business Community

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Industries minister assures to resolve problems of business community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer has reiterated his unwavering commitment to addressing the challenges confronted by industrialists and traders, affirming his determination to spare no effort in finding effective solutions.

These remarks were delivered by the minister during his visit to the Rawalpindi Small Trade and Small Industries Chamber, said a handout issued here.

To enhance support for the business community, the Punjab Chambers of Commerce Coordination Committee had been established, while discussions with stakeholders were underway to establish a board of Management focused on addressing issues specific to industrial estates, he said.

The minister placed significant emphasis on prioritizing the resolution of problems faced by industrialists and traders, actively engaging with Chambers of Commerce and Industry to achieve tangible outcomes. He also highlighted the earnest endeavors of the Punjab caretaker government in fostering the growth of the cottage industry.

