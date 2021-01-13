Industries Minister calls for unity against corruption

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday called upon the people to unite against corruption and protect the future of their children from the monster of corruption

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday called upon the people to unite against corruption and protect the future of their children from the monster of corruption.

This was stated by the Jam Ikramullah Dharejo while talking to various delegations in his office here on Wednesday, said a statement.

He has said that Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh is actively taking action against corrupt elements and there is a need of unity against corruption and corrupt elements.

He said that it was necessary to eradicate bribery and no one should bribe anyone.

If there is a complaint against any officer or official of the Anti-Corruption Department, let him or the Chairman Anti-Corruption know.

The Minister assured that action would be taken on receipt of complaint and committees had been formed at all levels to eradicate corruption.

He asked the people to have confidence in Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh and a complaint could be lodged against the corrupt elements on Complaint Cell 1414 established by the Anti-Corruption Establishment department, Sindh.

Dharejo warned the corrupt elements to mend their ways otherwise be prepared to face strict action.