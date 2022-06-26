Industries minister, others meets prime minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) ::Federal Minister for Industries and Productions Syed Murtaza Mehmud called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters of mutual interest.

Member of National Assembly Chaudhry Khalid Javed Warraich also met the prime minister and discussed the matters pertaining to the development in his constituency.

Meanwhile, Aun Chaudhry also called on the prime minister.