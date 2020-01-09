UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Industries Minister Takes Notice Of Throwing Of Acid Into Sea

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:54 PM

Industries minister takes notice of throwing of acid into sea

Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo Thursday took notice of a news that toxic chemicals and materials were being thrown into river and sea and asked the Secretary Industries to coordinate with Environment Department and Associations of industrialists to chalk out a comprehensive plan to avoid the practice

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo Thursday took notice of a news that toxic chemicals and materials were being thrown into river and sea and asked the Secretary Industries to coordinate with Environment Department and Associations of industrialists to chalk out a comprehensive plan to avoid the practice.

Jam Ikramuallah said that throwing of such poisonous and toxic chemicals and materials into water would definitely affect human and water life and the practice must be discouraged at all levels.

He said, as per law and SOPs, industries should install their own effluent treatment plant to dispose of such poisonous materials in order to save human and marine life'. He said that being a member of civilized society we should protect marine life and forest life as well.

Provincial Minister assured the industrialists and all other stakeholders of his full cooperation in making environment free from pollution and hazardous substances.

Related Topics

Sindh Water All From

Recent Stories

Barty not concerned despite early Brisbane exit

2 minutes ago

Pak Navy hosting 6th bilateral exercise Sea Guardi ..

2 minutes ago

Turkmenistan is an important country for Pakistan: ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leadership keen to support fishing profession: ..

1 hour ago

SEWA organises 6th Sharjah Energy Forum

1 hour ago

Ghosn says Japan minister's comments 'ridiculous': ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.