Industries minister takes notice of throwing of acid into sea

Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo Thursday took notice of a news that toxic chemicals and materials were being thrown into river and sea and asked the Secretary Industries to coordinate with Environment Department and Associations of industrialists to chalk out a comprehensive plan to avoid the practice

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo Thursday took notice of a news that toxic chemicals and materials were being thrown into river and sea and asked the Secretary Industries to coordinate with Environment Department and Associations of industrialists to chalk out a comprehensive plan to avoid the practice.

Jam Ikramuallah said that throwing of such poisonous and toxic chemicals and materials into water would definitely affect human and water life and the practice must be discouraged at all levels.

He said, as per law and SOPs, industries should install their own effluent treatment plant to dispose of such poisonous materials in order to save human and marine life'. He said that being a member of civilized society we should protect marine life and forest life as well.

Provincial Minister assured the industrialists and all other stakeholders of his full cooperation in making environment free from pollution and hazardous substances.