Industries Play Vital Role In Development, Prosperity Of Country: Governor Sindh

Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that industries have played a vital role in the development and prosperity of the country and the industries not only provide employment opportunities but also reduce poverty.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a five-member delegation of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry at Governor's House here on Friday.

The delegation was led by President, KATI Saleem-uz-zaman while Haseeb Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

They discussed measures for rehabilitation and development of infrastructure in Korangi Industrial Area and other issues in detail.

Talking to the KATI delegation, the Sindh Governor observed that positive results were being received due to the economic policy of the government.

He said that the Federal government would extend all possible cooperation and assistance to the industrial sector to further boost the economic activities.

