Industries' Promotion First Priority Of Govt: SM Tanveer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Industries' promotion first priority of govt: SM Tanveer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer has said that the industry is the backbone of any country's economy, and the government has set promotion of industries as its topmost priority.

Talking to industrialists during his visit to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Okara, here Friday, he said that all resources were being utilised to speed up the process of industrialisation.

President of the Okara Chamber Chaudhry Naveed, former president Khalil-ur-Rehman and industrialists informed the caretaker minister about the problems facing the industry. They demanded establishment of an industrial estate in Okara and provision of government land for the office of the chamber.

The provincial caretaker minister promised solving the genuine problems of industrialists, and said that the government was determined to bring new investment in the province.

