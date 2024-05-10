Industries’ role vital in combating smog. DG EPA

In a proactive effort to combat prevailing smog issues, a joint meeting of Environmental Agency (EPA) and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) held to discuss means and ways for reduction of pollution in the city, here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) In a proactive effort to combat prevailing smog issues, a joint meeting of Environmental Agency (EPA) and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) held to discuss means and ways for reduction of pollution in the city, here on Friday.

The meeting discussed the strategy of sensitizing the industrial sector about controlling measures regarding the air pollution, particularly the smog.

According to the details, leading his team in the meeting, Imran Hamid Shaikh, Director General EPA Punjab outlined the strategies to reduce environmental degradation, particularly emphasizing the role of industries in reducing air and water pollution.

An important proposal discussed in the meeting was the installation of CCTV systems at factories’ chimneys for continuous monitoring of smoke from air-polluting industries, with the aim of ensuring compliance with environmental regulations.

The DG emphasized the importance of industry’s cooperation to promote a healthy environment and ensure sustainable development across the district. He stressed the need for collective action to reduce pollution, ensuring that residents could live and breathe in a clean and healthy environment.

RCCI president, Saqib Rafique on the occasion expressed his needful cooperation to EPA efforts. He said that the joint efforts between EPA Punjab and RCCI reflected a shared commitment to promoting sustainable industrial practices for environmental responsibility and community’s well-being.