Open Menu

Industries Secretary Visits Ramazan Control Room

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 08:32 PM

Industries secretary visits Ramazan control room

Punjab Industries and Commerce Department Secretary Ehsan Bhutta visited the central Ramazan Control Room here at Poonch House on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Punjab Industries and Commerce Department Secretary Ehsan Bhutta visited the central Ramazan Control Room here at Poonch House on Monday.

Briefing the media on this occasion, he said that as part of the Ramazan Package, essential food items would be delivered to 6.4 million deserving families at their doorsteps. Following the Punjab Chief Minister's directives, he mentioned, this initiative would be completed within 15 days, asserting that a food hamper would include five items such as flour, sugar, and ghee. He highlighted that people would also have access to quality edible items at affordable prices in Ramazan and Model bazaars. Bhutta clarified that districts with model bazaars would not have Ramazan bazaars, adding that agricultural fair price shops would also be established in Ramazan and model bazaars.

The Provincial Industries Secretary said that a central control room has been established at Poonch House to oversee the Ramazan Package.

Officers and officials from six departments would work in two shifts at the control room, which would operate from 9 am to 10 pm. The control room's monitoring would be conducted through online cameras.

Ehsan Bhatta mentioned that the prices of essential commodities would be monitored using the "Punjab Price App" and Punjab Food Authority (PFA) would ensure the quality of essential items, while the Urban Unit would make a third-party assessment of the Ramazan Package.

Efforts are underway to enhance the price control mechanism, he said and asserted that during the last three days, 250 samples of essential items have been collected, out of which seven failed the quality tests, while action was also being taken against mills supplying substandard ghee.

Punjab Industries and Commerce Department's Director General Asif Ali Farrukh and other relevant officers were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Price Commerce Media From Million Flour

Recent Stories

DPO holds crime meeting with police officers

DPO holds crime meeting with police officers

7 minutes ago
 SAI extends registration deadline for spring semes ..

SAI extends registration deadline for spring semester 2023-24

8 minutes ago
 Dues of KMC employees to be paid soon after format ..

Dues of KMC employees to be paid soon after formation of the govt: Deputy Mayor

8 minutes ago
 Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP ..

Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP assembly

15 minutes ago
 Vatican says no 'right to take life' as France sta ..

Vatican says no 'right to take life' as France stages landmark abortion vote

13 minutes ago
 Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ..

Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ensure uniform policy

13 minutes ago
Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits ..

Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits Karachi University

13 minutes ago
 140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair

140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair

13 minutes ago
 Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

29 minutes ago

NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises

29 minutes ago
 Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

29 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan