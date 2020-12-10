UrduPoint.com
'Industry-Academia Linkages To Be Strengthened'

Thu 10th December 2020

'Industry-Academia Linkages to be strengthened'

Industry-Academia Linkages would be further strengthened to encourage the industrial sector for innovation in their relevant fields, said Chaudhry Talat Mahmood Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was addressing FCCI Standing Committee on Industry-Academia Linkages, Policy Advocacy and Knowledge Management.

He appreciated the efforts of standing committee and assured them of full support of FCCI office bearers in promoting industry-academia linkages. He hoped that the committee will encourage industry-academia Linkages by forging unity among FCCI and other important research and educational institutes of international repute.

Earlier Chairman FCCI Committee Dr. Habib Aslam Gaba said that a modern knowledge management center will be established in FCCI while a workable action plan would also be prepared for the Organization of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC).

He said that he is already negotiating with leading research and educational institutions to collaborate with each other and in this connection maximum MoUs would also be inked.

Dr. Habib Aslam Gaba told that a leadership conference would also be arranged in FCCI auditorium. "Leading business tycoons would be invited to address and share their success stories with the participants", he added.

During the meeting copies of the TOR were also provided to the members and a comprehensive document would be prepared in the light of their proposals and recommendations. The meeting was also attended by Tahir Yaqoob, Zafar Iqbal Sarwar, Mian Tanveer Ahmad, Inam Afzal Khan, Muhammad Adeel Javed, Kanwal Farid and Bilal Ahmad.

