Industry Deptt, Garments' industry asked to work on self-dependency policy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industry and Trade Abdul Karim Thursday asked the department of Industry and Garments' industry to work on self-dependency and create opportunities for female entrepreneurs.

Presiding over a meeting of Small Industrial Development Board here to review revival and self-dependency garments' industry, he said time has come to make industrial sector self-dependent and adaptation of a policy in this regard.

The CM's aide also directed the department of industry to train females regarding new and modern industrial techniques besides paying attention to marketing techniques in garment industry so that the people could have access to new garments.

On the occasion Secretary Industry Aamir Latif in the next board meeting a comprehensive report about self-dependency of garment industry would be presented. The meeting was attended by all representatives of department of industries and line departments.