Industry Drives Economic Growth Amid Global Recession: Hammad Azhar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:35 PM

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar Tuesday said that Pakistan industry was driving economic growth and recovery at a time when the global economy was in deep recession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar Tuesday said that Pakistan industry was driving economic growth and recovery at a time when the global economy was in deep recession.

In a Tweet, he said that the production of Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) in the country increased by 5.46 percent during the first four months from July to October of the current financial year (2020-21).

"Lagre Scale Manufacturing grew by 5.46% in Jul-Oct period. At a time when the global economy is in a deep recession, industry is driving economic growth and recovery in Pakistan," he tweeted.

