Industry Minister Reviews Anti-corona SOPs Implementation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:03 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday visited the city markets, including Township market, Karim Block market and other bazaars to review implementation on SOPs to prevent coronavirus.

The minister directed the departments concerned to seal shops violating anti-corona SOPs. He also advised customers to wear masks while visiting markets and other public places.

Aslam Iqbal also directed to immediately remove encroachments in the markets and bazaars.

He made it clear that only those traders could continue to run their business who act upon and implement SOPs.

He warned that violation of SOPs in the markets would not be tolerated at any cost. He said that persons not taking corona pandemic seriously, were not only endangering their own lives but also of others, asserting that only way to save from coronavirus was adhering to precautionary measures.

He called upon traders and shopkeepers to fulfill their responsibilities regarding implementationon SOPs in the markets, and ensure maintaining of social distance, usage of sanitizers and masks.

The minister vowed to continue to monitoring SOPs implementation in the markets.

