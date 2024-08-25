Industry Minister Visits Iranian Consulate, Meets Consul General, Investors
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Punjab Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met with Iranian Consul General Mehran Mowahidfar and Iran's major investor group at the Iranian Consulate on Sunday.
The delegation was led by the CEO of Taman Petroleum and Petrochemical Investment Company Babak Afghani. During the meeting, there was a discussion on the opportunities to increase bilateral economic cooperation.
Addressing the delegation, Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain expressed eagerness for Iranian investment in the LPG, tire industry, and other sectors, assuring that the government will provide all possible support. He stated that he would discuss the RD tax with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He emphasized the need to boost bilateral trade, noting that both countries would benefit. He also highlighted the importance of increasing people-to-people contacts to enhance trade cooperation, calling for Pakistan and Iran to advance economic collaboration.
The minister also recalled visiting Iran with former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, noting that the memories of that trip are still vivid in his mind.
Talking on this occasion, the Iranian council general said that Iran and Pakistan are brotherly Islamic countries, historical and cultural relations are established between the two, but effective measures are needed to promote trade relations between the two countries.
He expressed resolve to increase cooperation with Punjab in agriculture, industry, energy and all sectors. The Iranian consul general inquired about the well-being of former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the provincial minister and said that the Iranian Consulate had the honour of hosting Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.
The head of the delegation, Babak Afghani, said that there are 93 companies in the group that are manufacturing various products and want to increase economic cooperation with Pakistan and Punjab, but the tariff is a big obstacle in increasing bilateral trade cooperation. He said that better economic relations with neighbours are good politics and Pakistan and Iran have to come forward to fulfil each other's needs. He said that Pakistan textile products are very popular in Iran and there is a great potential for cooperation in this sector.
Officers of Punjab Investment board were also present in the meeting.
