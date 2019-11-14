Industry officer arrested over corruption in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anti Corruption Establishment have arrested district industry officer corruption charges and misusing of authority

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment have arrested district industry officer corruption charges and misusing of authority.

ACE authorities said on Thursday that complainant Abdul Hameed resident of Bhakhar said in his application to Regional Director ACE that District Industry Officer Wasim Arshed has taken an amount Rs26,000 for releasing NOC for setting up a business unit.

On the direction of regional director ACE the assistant director Asghar Ali Gujjar under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate rana Muhammad Akhtar conducted raid at the office and arrested the accused Wasim Arshed ssalong with bribe money.