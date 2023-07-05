Open Menu

Industry Readiness Boot-camp Program Launches

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023

Industry readiness boot-camp program launches

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :In a bid to empower the youth and foster technological growth in the Sindh province, IBA University Sukkur is set to inaugurate the IT Industry Readiness Boot-camp Program here on Wednesday.

The initiative, organized in collaboration with the Information Science and Technology Department of the Government of Sindh, aims to equip the youth of Sindh with essential skills in emerging IT-related courses free of cost.

The official inauguration of the program is being held on Friday, July 7th, 2023, and will be graced by the presence of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Information Science and Technology, Tanzeela Ummey Hibab.

