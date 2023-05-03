Ineffective drainage creates havoc in Abbottabad city after heavy downpours

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Torrential rain coupled with hail and thunderstorms brought destruction in Abbottabad city and surrounding areas, destroyed standing wheat crops and damaged fruit farms.

According to details, heavy downpours started late at night in Abbottabad city and surrounding areas and continued till morning, torrential rain also triggered flash floods just after passing one hour.

The main Mansehra road was blocked at several places in Abbottabad city while flash floods also entered in the houses in Sir Syed Colony, Hassan Town, Bilal Town and many other low-lying areas of Abbottabad where furniture and households worth millions of rupees have been destroyed.

The wheat crop which is ready for harvesting all across district Abbottabad was also badly damaged by not only heavy rain but also hail and thunderstorms, while a large number of plum, peach, Apple and apricot trees lost their fruit and flowers.

Another worst-affected village Bandi Maira of Union Council Bagnother was devastated by a torrential downpour.

During the heavy rain and storm, lightning struck a three-room dwelling and burnt it into ashes along with precious items, such as gold jewellery households and furniture.

The total loss of property, including wedding items, amounts to around 6 million rupees. The affected person has requested financial assistance from the Deputy Commissioner.