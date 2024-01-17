Ineffective Thalassemia centers in Quetta add to patients miseries

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Non-availability of basic medical items such as injections, syringes, cannula, and blood transfusion sets and short opening hours of the centes have made the Thalassemia Centers in Quetta ineffective.

Established each in Civil Hospital Quetta, Bolan Medical Complex and Kidney Centers, the Thalassemia Centers are not fulfilling the needs of the poor and needy patients hailing from far-flung areas of the province.

“I am the regular visitor of the Thalassemia Centers Quetta, said Irfan Mohammad Hasni, a father of three Thalassemia patients and a resident of Kili Lalaabad.

I have to arrange blood and purchase syringes, canolas and other basic medical items myself to complete blood transfusion process of my minor kids,” he deplored.

Irfan has to visit hospital after every fifteen days for his two daughters aged 13 and 12 and a son of age 3 years.

He said that there are some serious patients who visit Thalassemia Centers after every two days.

When asked, he said RBC, the state-of-the-art blood collection center is unable to fulfill the needs of blood for the patients of the Thalassemia forcing patients to beg for blood bag, he lamented.

In addition, he said that current timing of the Thalassemia center is 8am to 2pm.

Most of the time, the attendants are asked to complete the blood transfusion at home, citing the reason of closing hour of hospital.

Irfan further deplored that, several times, he had to leave the process incomplete. Instead of 500 ml, 100 ml of blood is transfused.

“The timing of Thalassemia Care Centers in Civil Hospital Quetta should be increased immediately and supply of injection, cannula, blood set and other equipment should also ensured, Saadat Khan Muhammad Hasni, social activist of Quetta said.

“People hailing from remote areas of the province to get blood transfusions for thalassemia patients, have to face difficulties due to the short hours of the centers.

On account of timing issue, instead of 500 ml, 100 ml of blood is injected,” he said urging that issues faced by the parents of Thalassemia patients should be addressed on priority basis.

He has appealed Chief Minister Balochistan, Chief Secretary and Secretary Health to take up the issue immediately.

He also called for provision of facilities including Iron chelation (ke-LAY-shun) therapy, folic acid supplements to the poor patients of Thalassemia.

APP/ask