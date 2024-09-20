Inerior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for operation against "Fitna Khawarij"

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday praised the security forces for eliminating 12 terrorists belonging to the "Fitna Khawarij" group during operations in South and North Waziristan.

In a statement, Interior Minister Naqvi paid tribute to the six brave soldiers of the security forces who were martyred in the fierce clashes with the terrorists.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the martyrs.

"The Khawarij terrorists launched a cowardly attack under the cover of darkness," said Naqvi, but he commended the security forces, stating that six valiant soldiers laid down their lives for the homeland, ensuring the terrorists met a humiliating end.

Naqvi further lauded the soldiers who thwarted the nefarious plans of the Khawarij terrorists. "We salute the soldiers who defeated the malicious intentions of the terrorists," he remarked.

He described the martyrs as a source of pride and the crown of the nation's heads, emphasizing that their immense sacrifices would never be forgotten.

"The resolve of the nation to crush the head of the Khawarij terrorists cannot be broken," Naqvi declared, reaffirming the nation's strong will to fight terrorism.

He also assured the families of the martyrs that the entire nation stands with them and shares in their grief, pledging unwavering support for the security forces in their fight against the menace of terrorism.