UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Infamous Terrorist Kifayatullh Killed In An Encounter

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:25 PM

Infamous terrorist Kifayatullh killed in an encounter

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police killed infamous militant belonged to a banned militant outfit 'Baali Khakyara Group' while another managed to escape during exchange of fire, police said on Saturday

DIKHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police killed infamous militant belonged to a banned militant outfit 'Baali Khakyara Group' while another managed to escape during exchange of fire, police said on Saturday.

Police conducted raid in Sultan Khel area after receiving a tip off about presence of two members of banned outfit 'Baali Khayaar Group' identified as Kifayat Ullah and Muhammad Shoaib.

The police team signaled a suspected motorcycle but the riders started firing on the police party and tried to escape.

Meanwhile police team opened fire on them and killed Kifayatullah while another Muhammad Shaoib managed to escape.

The forces also recovered a hand grenade and a pistol from his possession. Both were wanted to DIKhan police in their involvement in attacks on Parov police and six other important sabotage activities.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Exchange From

Recent Stories

UEFA EURO 2020 in St. Petersburg Organizer Says An ..

23 seconds ago

Marriage halls fined Rs 4 lakh in Sialkot

25 seconds ago

Absconding human-trafficker arrested in Sialkot

27 seconds ago

Capital Development Authority to start rehabilitat ..

8 minutes ago

Army wins five gold medals, one silver, two bronze ..

8 minutes ago

Minister urges action against those involved in ar ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.