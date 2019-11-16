Infamous terrorist Kifayatullh killed in an encounter

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police killed infamous militant belonged to a banned militant outfit 'Baali Khakyara Group' while another managed to escape during exchange of fire, police said on Saturday

Police conducted raid in Sultan Khel area after receiving a tip off about presence of two members of banned outfit 'Baali Khayaar Group' identified as Kifayat Ullah and Muhammad Shoaib.

The police team signaled a suspected motorcycle but the riders started firing on the police party and tried to escape.

Meanwhile police team opened fire on them and killed Kifayatullah while another Muhammad Shaoib managed to escape.

The forces also recovered a hand grenade and a pistol from his possession. Both were wanted to DIKhan police in their involvement in attacks on Parov police and six other important sabotage activities.