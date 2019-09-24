Infant among two found dead in Faisalabad

Two persons including a newborn were found dead in different areas of Faisalabad during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) -:Two persons including a newborn were found dead in different areas of Faisalabad during last 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson,on information of passerby,the team recovered body of a newborn baby from heap of garbage near motor market on Jhang road.

In another incident,Rescue 1122 recovered a body of about 40-year-old man yet to be identified from Rakh Branch canal near Koryan bridge in D-Type Colony area.

The bodies were shifted to Allied hospital for autopsy while further investigation was underway.