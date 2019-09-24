UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Infant Among Two Found Dead In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:19 PM

Infant among two found dead in Faisalabad

Two persons including a newborn were found dead in different areas of Faisalabad during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) -:Two persons including a newborn were found dead in different areas of Faisalabad during last 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson,on information of passerby,the team recovered body of a newborn baby from heap of garbage near motor market on Jhang road.

In another incident,Rescue 1122 recovered a body of about 40-year-old man yet to be identified from Rakh Branch canal near Koryan bridge in D-Type Colony area.

The bodies were shifted to Allied hospital for autopsy while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Faisalabad Police Road Man Jhang Rescue 1122 Market From

Recent Stories

Rouhani, Macron Discuss Persian Gulf Security Issu ..

4 minutes ago

Indian military commanders' statements about AJK, ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab orders intensifying anti-dengue campaign in ..

4 minutes ago

Mehergarh to organize a three-day workshop on folk ..

4 minutes ago

Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

4 minutes ago

Greek police free Lebanese man due to mistaken ide ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.