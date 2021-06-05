UrduPoint.com
Infant Body Found In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 01:21 PM

A body of a newborn boy was found from a deserted place in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :A body of a newborn boy was found from a deserted place in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police said here Saturday that some passersby spotted a corpse of infant boy lying near Parco Pipeline in Millat Town and informed the area police.

The police immediately reached the spot and after taking body into custody started investigation for arrest of the accused.

