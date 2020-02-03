Infant body recovered in Faisalabad

A body of an infant boy was recovered from a deserted place in Millat Town police area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :A body of an infant boy was recovered from a deserted place in Millat Town police area.

Police said on Monday that some passersby spotted the body and informed the police concerned. The team reached the spot and recovered the body of an infant boy wrapped in a cloth.

Police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary.

Further investigation was under progress.