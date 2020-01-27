Infant burnt to death in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

An infant was burnt to death in Pir Makki area on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 )

According to Rescue spokesman, the ill-fated boy, Abdul Rafay, was sleeping in a room when fire erupted there.

On getting information, the rescuers reached the spot and launched the rescue operation.

The infant had already died when shifted to Mayo Hospital. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately.