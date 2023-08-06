Infant dies, 5 injured in roof collapse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :An infant, Taiba, daughter of Muhammad Sajid, died and five persons were injured in a roof collapse incident at Gohawa Tibba, DHA Phase-8, here on Sunday.

Police said that people were sitting in their broken house when the roof consisting of TR collapsed.

As a result, all persons were buried under debris. On receiving information, Rescue-1122 reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The rescuers pulled the injured persons from the debris and shifted them to a hospital.