Infant Dies, 5 Injured In Roof Collapse

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :An infant, Taiba, daughter of Muhammad Sajid, died and five persons were injured in a roof collapse incident at Gohawa Tibba, DHA Phase-8, here on Sunday.

Police said that people were sitting in their broken house when the roof consisting of TR collapsed.

As a result, all persons were buried under debris. On receiving information, Rescue-1122 reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The rescuers pulled the injured persons from the debris and shifted them to a hospital.

