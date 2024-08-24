Infant dies after parents bike hit by police van

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) A 10-month-old infant, who sustained severe injuries along with his parents when their motorcycle was hit by a police van, died here on Saturday.

According to police sources, a citizen named Muhammad Amjad, resident of Chak No 259/EB, along with his wife and two kids, was heading to somewhere on a motorcycle when the bike was hit by a speeding police van. Resultantly, they sustained severe injuries.

The police official managed to drive away the van after the incident. However, Rescue 1122 officials shifted the injured persons to tehsil headquarters hospital.

Infant Faizan succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. However, the other injured are still under treatment.

District Police Officer Mansoor Awan took notice of the incident and suspended the driver of the police van, identified as Masood Ahmed. The police registered a case against the SHO, driver and another two constables.