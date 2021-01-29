(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :An infant died following alleged negligence of the gynecologist prompted the heirs launch protest at THQ hospital here on Friday.

Abdul Aziz, father of the still born baby, demanding action against the accused doctor, told the journalists that he had brought his pregnant wife at the hospital after increasing labour pain to have safe delivery of the child.

However, he said, the lady doctor on duty named Dr Rabia Bashir overlooked the situation initially and later recommended operation to give birth the next day.

He ascertained death of the newly born was caused due delaying of the treatment.

He demanded action against the doctor concerned as well as the hospital management.