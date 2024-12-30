Infant dies in house fire in Jamshoro

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) One-year old child died in a fire which engulfed a katcha house in village Lal Bux Palari in Thana Bula Khan, Jamshoro district, on Monday.

According to the police, child Zameer, son of Khan Muhammad Palari, was sleeping in a cradle when the fire gripped the house.

The police informed that all belongings of the poor family were burnt in the incident.