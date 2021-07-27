UrduPoint.com
Infant Found Dead In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

A newborn's body was recovered from a canal near here in the area of Lundianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) -:A newborn's body was recovered from a canal near here in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Police said on Tuesday that some passers-by spotted body of a baby boy floating in canal near chak 65/8-GB and informed the area police.

Rescue-1122 fished out the body and handed it over to concerned police.

