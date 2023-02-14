UrduPoint.com

Infant Found Dumped In Garbage: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 07:16 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The body of a newborn baby was found from the garbage in near Darbar Kareemi in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station in the early hours of Tuesday.

The investigation officer Sub Inspector Imran Mughal told APP that the body of the newborn with cut marks on his face and other limbs by some wild animals was lying in the heap of garbage in as they reached the spot.

Some passersby spotted the body and contacted the police by phone. Police shifted the body to the morgue and registered a murder case against an unidentified woman.

