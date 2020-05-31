Infant girl murder case resolved: killer her real father arrested

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Police have resolved an infant girl murder case and arrested killer the real father of the girl.

According to police sources, a person namely Ghulam Abbas resident of Pathan hotel Sultan colony had killed his three months girl Noor Fatima on May-19 over land dispute.

The killer had blamed murder of the girl on her grandfather and also got lodged case against him.

The police interrogated the murder case and arrested the father of the girl who has also confessed the crime.

Police have registered the case against the accused. The accused had also injured his wife to pressurized her to take back the case. There was a land dispute between the killer and his father, sources added.