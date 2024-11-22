Infant, Grandmother Killed In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A speeding passenger bus ran over motorcycle riders, leaving a woman and her six-day-old grandson dead on the spot and the grandfather critically injured.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, Malik Muhammad Khalid, a local trader resident of Marzipura, Street No. 1, was returning home with his wife, Tahira Khalid and their infant grandson after a check-up at Bashir Begum Hospital on Lahore Road.
All of a sudden, they were struck by an out-of-control passenger bus coming from Arifwala.
The collision killed the woman Tahira Khalid and her six-day-old grandson, instantly while Malik Muhammad Khalid sustained severe injuries. Rescue teams shifted the deceased and the injured to the hospital.
However, Saddar police arrived at the scene and have initiated an investigation into the incident by taking bus into custody while the driver of the bus managed to escape from the scene.
APP/aaj
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA seeks cancellations of Bushra Bibi's bail2 minutes ago
-
LHC orders schools to provide student transport after winter break2 minutes ago
-
PHC holds seminar at KEMU to raise awareness against quackery2 minutes ago
-
PU CCP organises 7th international conference on mental health2 minutes ago
-
Senate chairman explores NEOC, lauds technology-driven disaster response system2 minutes ago
-
Abid Lashari Receives Lifetime Achievement Award for Disability Rights Advocacy3 minutes ago
-
Firdous Awan resigns as IPP central secretary information12 minutes ago
-
One killed, 2 injured over monetary dispute12 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad reaffirms commitment to healthcare improvement12 minutes ago
-
Lahore ranked at number one in terms of smog, air pollution13 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts roundtable on Pakistan-US relations with CSIS delegation22 minutes ago
-
SC rejects petition seeking direct vote for minorities22 minutes ago