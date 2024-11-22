Open Menu

Infant, Grandmother Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Infant, grandmother killed in road accident

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A speeding passenger bus ran over motorcycle riders, leaving a woman and her six-day-old grandson dead on the spot and the grandfather critically injured.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Malik Muhammad Khalid, a local trader resident of Marzipura, Street No. 1, was returning home with his wife, Tahira Khalid and their infant grandson after a check-up at Bashir Begum Hospital on Lahore Road.

All of a sudden, they were struck by an out-of-control passenger bus coming from Arifwala.

The collision killed the woman Tahira Khalid and her six-day-old grandson, instantly while Malik Muhammad Khalid sustained severe injuries. Rescue teams shifted the deceased and the injured to the hospital.

However, Saddar police arrived at the scene and have initiated an investigation into the incident by taking bus into custody while the driver of the bus managed to escape from the scene.

