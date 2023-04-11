Infant Killed In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :An infant was killed while his uncle sustained injuries in a road accident, on bypass road in the limts of Nishatabad police station.
Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Umair along with his 6-months old niece Eman Fatima was going riding a motorcycle (FSK-7051) on bypass road when a recklessly carry van hit them.
Consequently, Eman Fatima died on the spot while Umair suffered injuries.
Police have registered a case against the van driver and started investigation.