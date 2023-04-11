Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Infant Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Infant killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :An infant was killed while his uncle sustained injuries in a road accident, on bypass road in the limts of Nishatabad police station.

Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Umair along with his 6-months old niece Eman Fatima was going riding a motorcycle (FSK-7051) on bypass road when a recklessly carry van hit them.

Consequently, Eman Fatima died on the spot while Umair suffered injuries.

Police have registered a case against the van driver and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Station Driver Road Died Road Accident Van

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilatera ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilateral ties

47 seconds ago
 China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

54 seconds ago
 Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

31 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director- ..

UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director-General of Department of Econo ..

31 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General of UAQ Municipality

31 minutes ago
 Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportuniti ..

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportunities in sustainable feedstocks

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.