Infant Killed, Six Injured In Road Accidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) A baby girl was killed while her parents and four others were injured in two
accidents near here on Tuesday.
According to the Rescue-1122, a speeding truck hit a motorcyclist on Jhang Road.
As a result, the baby girl was killed on the spot while her parents, Mian Zeeshan
and Yasmin, were injured.
In another accident, a car collided with a rickshaw near Kalash Park, Millat road, which
left four people, including Tasnim, Mohsin, Bilal, injured.