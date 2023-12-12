Infant killed, six injured in road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) A baby girl was killed while her parents and four others were injured in two

accidents near here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue-1122, a speeding truck hit a motorcyclist on Jhang Road.

As a result, the baby girl was killed on the spot while her parents, Mian Zeeshan

and Yasmin, were injured.

In another accident, a car collided with a rickshaw near Kalash Park, Millat road, which

left four people, including Tasnim, Mohsin, Bilal, injured.