Infant Killed, Six Of A Family Injured In Accident In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:45 PM

A seven-month-old baby died while six persons sustained injuries following an accident between two buses and a car, at Pul Chathha,15 kms from Multan city

According to Rescue 1122, a bus hit a car and then it collided with another bus.

A baby boy, Saad of Kaleem died in the accident. Another, six persons--Imran son of Luqman, Kaleem son of Shaukat, Mrs Kaleem, Samar son of Kaleem, Maham and Abiha--daughters of Kaleem sustained injuries. The injured were given first aid by Rescue 1122 and then shifted to Nishtar hospital.

