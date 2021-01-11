Infant killed, six of a family injured in accident in multan

A seven-month-old baby died while six persons sustained injuries following an accident between two buses and a car, at Pul Chathha,15 kms from Multan city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :A seven-month-old baby died while six persons sustained injuries following an accident between two buses and a car, at Pul Chathha,15 kms from Multan city.

According to Rescue 1122, a bus hit a car and then it collided with another bus.

A baby boy, Saad of Kaleem died in the accident. Another, six persons--Imran son of Luqman, Kaleem son of Shaukat, Mrs Kaleem, Samar son of Kaleem, Maham and Abiha--daughters of Kaleem sustained injuries. The injured were given first aid by Rescue 1122 and then shifted to Nishtar hospital.