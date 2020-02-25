The parents of infant pilgrims will have to pay Rs 32,657 and Rs 31,882 respectively for their accompanying children under hajj scheme

The intending pilgrims planning to perform the sacred religious ceremony this year from the country's Southern and Northern regions will have to pay Rs 31,882 and Rs 32,657 respectively for their accompanying infants under the government hajj scheme.

According to official sources in Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the parents travelling from Southern Region would have to pay Rs 31,882 as Hajj dues for each accompanying infant. While the parents of infants travelling from North Region will have to pay Rs 32,657 as Hajj dues for each accompanying infant.

The children born after September 5, 2018 have been treated as infants while other children and adults are required to pay normal Hajj dues, the sources added.

The breakup of total airfare charges included Rs 12,702 for Southern Region and Rs 13,477 for Northern Region, the parents of an infant will have to pay Rs 500 on account of Hujjaj Mohafiz Fund and Rs 1,000 will be charged as vaccination charges and lastly Zamzam charges for both Northern and Southern region will be Rs 460 for both Southern and Northern region pilgrims.

Visa fee had been fixed at Rs 12,600 for infant pilgrims from both regions.Accidental insurance (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) will be Rs 4,620 for the both regions' pilgrims.

The parents of infants had paid Rs 11,190 and Rs 10,190 respectively in 2018 for Southern and Northern regions respectively.

The same charges were Rs 11,910 and Rs 12,910 for Southern and Northern regions respectively.

