Infant recovered, kidnapper father arrested in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police on Wednesday recovered an infant Dayan Ali who was kidnapped from Hilal e Ahmer Hospital and arrested the kidnapper father and accomplices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The police on Wednesday recovered an infant Dayan Ali who was kidnapped from Hilal e Ahmer Hospital and arrested the kidnapper father and accomplices.

District Police Officer Sargodha told APP that father Adnan Zafar had filed an FIR with Sitar Town Police Station Sargodha that his infant son Dayan Ali was kidnapped by an unidentified cloak-clad woman from Hilal e Ahmer hospital Sargodha where he along with his wife Saba Bibi had gone to get their ailing son treated. The woman had snatched the infant from the lap of their one and half year old daughter Khadija.

The police solved the case in the shortest possible time with the help of geo- fencing and use of modern technology.

It was revealed upon investigation that Adnan Zafar contracted marriage with Saba Bibi in 2018 and had two children daughter Khadija Bibi (one and half year) and son Dayan Ali (one and half month).

Upon birth of his son, Adnan Zafar developed greed and hatched a plan to earn money by selling his son.

For the purposes he hired the services of Muhammad Mansha and Shhanaz Bibi to find a buyer. The culprit Adnan Zafar sold his son Dayan Ali for 120,000 rupees to Shahid Maqsood of Chak 34 South, Sargodha and distributed the ransom amount with his accomplices.

Adnan Zafar had told his wife Saba Bibi that the child was kidnapped by unidentified kidnappers and could not be recovered.

The police team under ASP City Sargodha arrested the kidnappers, recovered the infant and handed over to the mother Saba Bibi.