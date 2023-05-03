UrduPoint.com

Infant Recovered, Kidnapper Father Arrested In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Infant recovered, kidnapper father arrested in Lahore

The police on Wednesday recovered an infant Dayan Ali who was kidnapped from Hilal e Ahmer Hospital and arrested the kidnapper father and accomplices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The police on Wednesday recovered an infant Dayan Ali who was kidnapped from Hilal e Ahmer Hospital and arrested the kidnapper father and accomplices.

District Police Officer Sargodha told APP that father Adnan Zafar had filed an FIR with Sitar Town Police Station Sargodha that his infant son Dayan Ali was kidnapped by an unidentified cloak-clad woman from Hilal e Ahmer hospital Sargodha where he along with his wife Saba Bibi had gone to get their ailing son treated. The woman had snatched the infant from the lap of their one and half year old daughter Khadija.

The police solved the case in the shortest possible time with the help of geo- fencing and use of modern technology.

It was revealed upon investigation that Adnan Zafar contracted marriage with Saba Bibi in 2018 and had two children daughter Khadija Bibi (one and half year) and son Dayan Ali (one and half month).

Upon birth of his son, Adnan Zafar developed greed and hatched a plan to earn money by selling his son.

For the purposes he hired the services of Muhammad Mansha and Shhanaz Bibi to find a buyer. The culprit Adnan Zafar sold his son Dayan Ali for 120,000 rupees to Shahid Maqsood of Chak 34 South, Sargodha and distributed the ransom amount with his accomplices.

Adnan Zafar had told his wife Saba Bibi that the child was kidnapped by unidentified kidnappers and could not be recovered.

The police team under ASP City Sargodha arrested the kidnappers, recovered the infant and handed over to the mother Saba Bibi.

Related Topics

Police Technology Police Station Marriage Wife Sargodha Money Women FIR 2018 From

Recent Stories

MoI Under-secretary meets with Ambassador of Kyrgy ..

MoI Under-secretary meets with Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

17 minutes ago
 Asif for NA's Committee of the Whole on higher cou ..

Asif for NA's Committee of the Whole on higher courts' decisions

5 minutes ago
 ADAFSA showcases Abu Dhabi&#039;s animal wealth se ..

ADAFSA showcases Abu Dhabi&#039;s animal wealth sector development at Middle Eas ..

17 minutes ago
 World Bank's delegation visits BISP; meets Shazia ..

World Bank's delegation visits BISP; meets Shazia Marri

6 minutes ago
 Defense Ministry Informs Foreign Attaches About Ru ..

Defense Ministry Informs Foreign Attaches About Russia's Stance on Nuclear Deter ..

5 minutes ago
 BDU safely disposed off 70kg explosives

BDU safely disposed off 70kg explosives

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.