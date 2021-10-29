UrduPoint.com

Infant Reportedly Dies Of Hunger At Grandma House

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 04:32 PM

Infant reportedly dies of hunger at grandma house

An infant, whose mother had left for her father's house due to mistreatment of her in-laws, reportedly died of hunger and lack of attention in Palosai area here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :An infant, whose mother had left for her father's house due to mistreatment of her in-laws, reportedly died of hunger and lack of attention in Palosai area here on Friday.

Police said mother of the two-month-old girl, Ayesha in Atozai area had left the house due to mistreatment of her husband named, Bilal and his brothers Jalal and Siraj and reached her father's house in Tehkal area. The mother-in-law of the woman did not allow her to take the infant girl along with her.

The mother of the infant girl was reportedly beaten and mistreated by her in-laws and was admitted at Khyber Teaching Hospital by her family. Police further informed that the infant girl who was not being cared for properly and fed, constantly used to cry for her mother and died on Friday.

The woman has blamed her mother-in-law, husband and brothers-in-law for the death of her minor girl. Police said they have registered an FIR and started procedure to arrest the accused involved.

Related Topics

Police Died Women FIR Family

Recent Stories

Second PATDC to be held at 'Lagos in Nigeria': Ra ..

Second PATDC to be held at 'Lagos in Nigeria': Razak Dawood

2 minutes ago
 Online dry fruits business gaining momentum in twi ..

Online dry fruits business gaining momentum in twin cities

2 minutes ago
 Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sole candidate for WHO ..

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sole candidate for WHO chief

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

2 minutes ago
 Gas companies directed to streamline smooth supply ..

Gas companies directed to streamline smooth supply to fertilizer industry

21 minutes ago
 UVAS ranked 4th among public sector varsities in H ..

UVAS ranked 4th among public sector varsities in HEC sports ranking 2020-21

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.