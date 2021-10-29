Infant reportedly dies of hunger at grandma house

An infant, whose mother had left for her father's house due to mistreatment of her in-laws, reportedly died of hunger and lack of attention in Palosai area here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :An infant, whose mother had left for her father's house due to mistreatment of her in-laws, reportedly died of hunger and lack of attention in Palosai area here on Friday.

Police said mother of the two-month-old girl, Ayesha in Atozai area had left the house due to mistreatment of her husband named, Bilal and his brothers Jalal and Siraj and reached her father's house in Tehkal area. The mother-in-law of the woman did not allow her to take the infant girl along with her.

The mother of the infant girl was reportedly beaten and mistreated by her in-laws and was admitted at Khyber Teaching Hospital by her family. Police further informed that the infant girl who was not being cared for properly and fed, constantly used to cry for her mother and died on Friday.

The woman has blamed her mother-in-law, husband and brothers-in-law for the death of her minor girl. Police said they have registered an FIR and started procedure to arrest the accused involved.