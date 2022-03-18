UrduPoint.com

Infanticide Suspects Get Bail

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2022 | 01:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :A local court has granted bail to three suspects in a case of throwing a newborn baby from a moving ambulance in the Frere police station area.

During the hearing of the case before a local court in the Karachi City Court, police produced three suspects including a Sita and Neha.

On March 11, Sita was taking Neha to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in an ambulance, when Neha delivered a baby girl in the moving vehicle. Sita allegedly threw the child out of the ambulance. The body of a newborn girl lying on roadside had created a commotion in the locality.

Subsequently, police traced the ambulance and the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.However, once arrested the suspects were booked only for the concealment of birth.The defence counsel argued that the case has been registered against the suspects under bailable provisions.

The accused driver said, "I was driving the vehicle and was completely oblivious to what happened in the back of the vehicle."The court granted bail to the suspects. The court ordered the release of Ayaz, Neha and Sita on bail bonds of Rs50,000 each.

