Infection Prevention Control Unit Established

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2022 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) in collaboration with Indus Hospital has established an infection prevention control unit at the Government General Hospital Samanabad.

A spokesman for the health department said on Saturday that the unit would visit tehsil headquarters (THQ) hospitals, rural health centers and basic health units besides educating people about preventive measures against infection.

The unit would also arrangement seminars and workshops for imparting training to paramedicaland other staff of the health department about prevention measures against infection, he added.

