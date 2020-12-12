Infection prevention, control workshop held in KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) in collaboration with World Health Organization Saturday held an Infection Prevention and Control Training workshop in Khyber Teaching hospital (KTH).

The training that was aimed to develop Infection Prevention and Control teams in each unit of hospital by giving orientation to doctors, nurses and paramedics staff of different units enabling them to implement and evaluate infection prevention and control in the units.

Master Trainers including Dr Awais Naeem, Dr Fahad Naim, Dr Hamza Ali Khan and Nursing Manager Azmat Pasha introduced basic concepts of infection protection to participants and practical aspects of disinfection, sterilization, environmental cleaning, health case waste management, hand hygiene protocol, transport and burial in context of COVID-19 and protection of health workers.