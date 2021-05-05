"Infectious Disease Hospital" Needed To Cope With COVID Situation In Hyderabad: Sharjeel

In view of increasing coronavirus cases in Hyderabad, Sindh Chief Minister will be requested for establishing Infectious Disease Hospital in city like Karachi so that COVID-19 patients could be treated properly

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :In view of increasing coronavirus cases in Hyderabad, Sindh Chief Minister will be requested for establishing Infectious Disease Hospital in city like Karachi so that COVID-19 patients could be treated properly.

This was stated by Member Sindh Assembly and District Focal person for COVID-19 Sharjeel Inam Memon while chairing a meeting here at Shahbaz Hall on Wednesday to review coronavirus situation in the district.

Sharjeel Memon said Sindh Govt would be requested to impose complete lockdown during Eid Holidays to contain spread of the contagion.

Sharjeel Memon asked the Commissioner Hyderabad to divide vegetable market into two parts to minimize number of visitors as 30 thousand people were visiting the market daily.

He also directed Commissioner to take concrete measures for setting up COVID-19 isolation wards in district hospitals so that burden over civil hospital Hyderabad could be shared.

He also asked the health authorities to conduct coronavirus testing through random sampling to identify COVID-19 affected areas in the district.

The district administration was directed to take effective steps to ensure implementation on SOPs and hold meetings with religious scholars for strict ensuring of standard operating procedures during prayers.

Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch and DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro briefed the focal person regarding steps taken by district administration for ensuring implimentation on COVID related SOPs.

DC informed the meeting that smart lockdown had already been enforced in those localities where large number of coronavirus positive cases were reported and actions against SOps violation were underway.

The meeting was attended among others by Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof Dr. Bikha Ram, SSP Abdul Salam Shailh, DHO Dr. Lala Jaffar Khanand Dr. Ikram Ujjan.