Infectious disease specialist warns of HMPV virus, urges precautions for vulnerable groups

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Infectious disease specialist Dr Mehreen Fatima on Saturday said that Human metapneumovirus (HMPV), is a respiratory virus that causes symptoms similar to the common cold and influenza.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the illness is typically mild, it can lead to severe complications such as pneumonia, particularly in infants, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

She said that the virus spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, as well as by touching contaminated surfaces or coming into direct contact with infected individuals.

Dr Fatima emphasized the need for precautionary measures, including proper hygiene, wearing masks, and avoiding crowded places.

She also highlighted that children, the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems are most at risk of severe infection.

She urge the public to stay informed and take preventive steps to reduce the spread of the virus.