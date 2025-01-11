Infectious disease specialist warns of HMPV virus, urges precautions for vulnerable groups

Recent Stories
Ten killed in Colombia aircraft crash
Malala Yousafzai arrives in Islamabad for Int'l Girls’ Education Conference
UAE’s tech industry set to achieve record growth in 2025
Death toll from California wildfires rises to 11
UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, GFZ says
IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, continuing disinflation
S. Koreans post record length of generative AI usage time in December: data
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2025
DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spectacular opening ceremony
Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Cricket Leagues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Infectious disease specialist warns of HMPV virus, urges precautions for vulnerable groups2 minutes ago
-
PDA to arrange 3-day “Food and Cultural Family Show”2 minutes ago
-
Virtual Assets Bill 2025 to regulate crypto currencies, boost digital economy: Senator Afnan22 minutes ago
-
10 killed, 15 injured in Karak as truck collides with passenger vehicle32 minutes ago
-
Six injured in gas leakage explosion in Rawalpindi51 minutes ago
-
Youth dies,two injured in road accident1 hour ago
-
DWC approves seven schemes of Higher Education,one Highways1 hour ago
-
Int'l conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities begins in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Donald Blome emphasizes strengthening US-Pakistan cooperation in farewell meeting with Governor Kund ..2 hours ago
-
Explosion claims six lives, injures seven2 hours ago
-
SSP Operations visits DBA, reviews security arrangements for its elections14 hours ago
-
Chairperson SHRC visits District jail, woman police station Nawabshah14 hours ago