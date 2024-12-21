Open Menu

Infectious Waste Reduced From 62,000-kg To 14,000-kg: Health Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood has said the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has achieved significant progress in managing infectious waste in Punjab's government hospitals.

Within just one-and-a-half months, the stock of infectious waste has been reduced from 62,000 kilograms to 14,000 kilograms, he disclosed.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that the department was committed to ensuring safe treatment and maintaining a clean environment for patients visiting government hospitals across Punjab. He stated that hospital administrators had been instructed to eliminate the remaining 14,000 kilograms of infectious waste within the next two weeks.

Azmat Mahmood also revealed that previously inactive incinerators in various teaching hospitals had been reactivated, and the capacity of existing incinerators has been enhanced.

