Inferior Quality Artificial Insemination Playing Havoc With Livestock In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 11:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Unapproved and inferior quality semen has become a big hurdle in production and growth of livestock which not only affect milk production but also the availability of bumper meat.

Animals are handsome source of bread and butter for the farmers, especially hailing from South Punjab whereas cattle rearing has potential to address issue of poverty alleviation. However, unregistered artificial semen companies and non-qualified technicians are playing havoc with lives of the cattle and damaging peasants economically.

According to official sources, the cattle farmers should avail services of qualified artificial insemination service providers only. Low quality insemination caused irrecoverable loss to cattle.

Official sources told APP that the additional directors and deputy directors of Livestock Department have been entrusted authorities to check the working breeding services providers in their respective districts. Pakistan is fortunate to be the home of some of the finest breeds of livestock as compared with other regional countries. There are two buffalo breeds namely, Kundi and Nili Ravi and eight discrete breeds of cattle.

Similarly, there are 28 breeds of the sheep and more than 20 breeds of goats recognized in the country. Sahiwal cow is considered as the best breed in Pakistan and globally. The sources informed despite having indigenous potential of Livestock sector for national growth and poverty alleviation, unit production of our livestock has been lesser than actual potential due to the variety of reasons including market distortions, nutrition, management, extension services and indiscriminate use of genetic resources for breed improvement.

Due to non existence of standardization of semens and regulatory framework, mushrooming production unit, supply of unknown or inferior quality semens, was deteriorating livestock genetic potential.

Similarly, there were unapproved training institutes to train artificial insemination services providers. The duration of training varies from one week to three months in the so-called institutes but public sector is imparting training of two year duration. This resulted into a crop of untrained and unskilled artificial inseminations services providers which aggravated the situation through damaging the reproductive system of the breeding animals.

When contacted Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar, he informed that Livestock department was taking strict action against unregistered and non-qualified service providers. He urged farmers to check semen-straw for verification of Bull's record and inspection of its DNA. With the help of this record, it would be very easy to discourage inferior quality semens.

About department's action against unregistered technician, he remarked that an FIR was registered against a non-qualified technician identified as Khawaja Muhammad Huzaifa. Livestock team caught him red-handed and recovered semens from his possession. Under Livestock Breeding Act 2014, the case was registered against the outlaw, he noted.

